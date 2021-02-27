Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Bomb-Laden UAV launched by terrorist Houthi Militia toward Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed of Bomb-Laden UAV launched by terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi Militia toward Khamis Mushait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

In a statement, the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Saturay) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait).

Al-Malki added that these acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia amount to war crimes.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law."