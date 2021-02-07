Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys two bomb-laden UAVs launched by Houthi Militia Toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this evening additional bomb-laden UAVs.

This was stated by the official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said today.

"A total of (4) bomb-laden UAVs launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region have been destroyed today (Sunday). The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all necessary procedures to neutralise and destroy the Advanced Conventional Weapons capabilities of the terrorist militia in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," the Saudi Press Agency quoted the spokesman as saying.