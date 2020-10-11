UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Intercepts Explosive Houthi Drone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone early Sunday launched by the Iranian backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Forces destroyed the drone which was "systematically and deliberately" targeting civilians and civilian areas in Najran city.

