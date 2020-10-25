UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Coalition Intercepts Explosive Houthi Drone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone early Sunday launched by the Iranian backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Forces destroyed the drone which was "systematically and deliberately" targeting civilians in the southern region of the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Drone Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

54 seconds ago

UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

1 hour ago

OPEC Fund develops cooperation with Western Africa ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE helps world stem polio amid virus

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 42.4 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.