Arab Coalition Intercepts Explosive Houthi Drone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone early Monday launched by the Iranian backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Forces destroyed the drone which was "systematically and deliberately" targeting civilians in the Kingdom.

