Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on Abha Airport

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted a bomb-laden UAV launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia to target passengers at Abha International Airport.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, issued the following statement, which was carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

"This evening, Monday 10 May 2021, a bomb-laden UAV launched in a deliberate, systematic manner by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia to target passengers in Abha International Airport, through which thousands of civilians, both citizens and expatriates of many nationalities travel daily, was intercepted and destroyed. As a result of the interception, debris scattered within the vicinity of Abha International Airport, damaging the windows of some of the ground support vehicles (busses), and, thankfully, no civilian passengers or Airport Staff casualties or damages occurred.

He stressed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue confront these terrorist acts, and unethical transgressions by the terrorist Houthi militia through continuing to implement strict, rigorous measures against this terrorist militia to safeguard civilians and civilian infrastructures.

"All terrorist elements responsible for plotting, and executing this hostile act will be held to account in accordance to the Customary International Humanitarian Law," he added.