Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive drone

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone early Tuesday launched by Iranian backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Forces this morning intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian areas.