Arab coalition intercepts Saudi-bound Houthi drone

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The joint forces of the Arab coalition on Tuesday morning intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from the governorate of Amran in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki said that all drone attacks attempted by the terrorist militia are doomed to fail and that the coalition adheres to rules of engagement to prevent civilian casualties when responding to such threats.

He added that the repeated failed attacks are a desperate measure to raise the morale of "terrorist elements" as they face a rising number of human losses in the conflict.

Al Maliki concluded by affirming that the coalition will continue to implement deterrent measures against the militias in an effort to neutralise and destroy their capabilities in strict adherence with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.