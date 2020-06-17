UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Welcomes Delisting From Annexes Of UN Children And Armed Conflict Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Arab Coalition welcomes delisting from annexes of UN Children and Armed Conflict Report

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) NEW YORK, 17th June 2020 (WAM) - The members of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has welcomed the decision by the UN Secretary-General to remove the Coalition from the annexes of his report on Children and Armed Conflict.

A statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, said the decision recognises the Coalition's unwavering commitment to protecting all civilians in armed conflict, especially children and the preventative and protective measures the Coalition has taken to strengthen the protection of children in Yemen.

These efforts included the establishment of a Child Protection Unit, the adoption of additional precautionary measures, efforts to reunite, with their families, children recruited by the Houthis, and provide them with health, psychological and education services.

The Coalition's efforts have also included extensive engagement with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Virginia Gamba.

The members of the Coalition deeply appreciate and fully support the critical mandate of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and look forward to continue to working closely with Gamba and her office to protect children in Yemen and around the world.

Moreover, the Coalition takes any allegations of violations of civilians and children's rights very seriously. In order to investigate the allegations attributed to it in the report, the Coalition invites the UN to share with the Coalition the relevant information pertaining to these allegations.

The members of the Coalition reiterate that the Coalition will continue to uphold its commitments and obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions on the protection of children in armed conflict, and reaffirm the Coalition's strict adherence to the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

