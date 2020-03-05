Arab countries fighting fierce e-war, ministers agree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) SHARJAH, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - Osama Heikal, Minister of State for Information, Egypt, and Amjad Awda Al Adayleh, Minister of State for Information Affairs and official spokesman for the Jordanian government agreed that the Arab states are currently engaged in a "fierce" electronic war, which necessitates cooperation and communication between governments and peoples.

The Egyptian Minister stressed that the Arab countries are now facing the danger of "electronic armies" that aim to destabilise countries, praising, in this regard, the role of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in setting perceptions and methods to explore ways to deal with modern media.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Heika said that governments should know how to influence and communicate their views to people differently in light of the challenges facing government communication, as states deal with different groups of young people, who draw their information from different sources, some of which are correct while the others are mere rumors; therefore, we are at war with modern media.

For his part, the Jordanian Minister explained that government communication is of great importance in communicating with societies and persuading them with government messages and official decisions, noting that Jordan applies the government communication policy in the relevant ministries so that communication can be directly established with the people.

In his exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Al Adayleh added: "There is no doubt that we, in the Arab World, are facing a fierce war through means of communication, especially those that communicate rumors and confuse societies, most of which come through social media platforms.

He pointed out that the most important thing to confront the rumor is the speed in presenting the information with clarity, credibility, and professionalism, explaining, "these three elements bury any rumor and anything that raises anxiety."