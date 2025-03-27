Arab Energy Fund reports record financial results, celebrating transformative year

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) RIYADH, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab Energy Fund (formerly APICORP), a leading multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The Fund achieved a record performance with the highest-ever net income, driven by strong asset growth across all business lines, increased efficiencies, and a favourable interest rate environment.

Net income surged by 18% year-on-year (YoY) to reach US$ 266 million and capital gains through the sale of Investments amounting to US$ 11 mn. Total assets grew by 10.5% YoY to reach US$ 10.9 billion.

Khalid Ali Al-Ruwaigh, CEO of The Arab Energy Fund, commented: “These remarkable financial results mark the conclusion of a transformative year for The Arab Energy Fund. Our renewed focus on delivering impactful solutions while maintaining strong momentum underscores our commitment to the region."

He added: “All our business lines contributed significantly to these results.

Guided by our five-year strategy, we continue building a solid foundation for the future, aligning our debt and equity portfolios with our vision of becoming a pre-eminent impact investor in the MENA region, and supporting a more resilient energy ecosystem.”

Backed by its ten Arab member countries, The Arab Energy Fund is poised to expand its offerings in financing solutions, including loans, equity investments, and financial advisory services. It serves public and private sector partners across more than 35 countries.

The Corporate Banking asset portfolio grew by 20% YoY to reach US$ 5.8 bn. Net operating income increased by 20% YoY to US$ 119 mn as the business unit expanded its range of financing solutions and entered new markets. Investments & Partnerships recorded an asset portfolio of US$ 1.5 bn, a 5% YoY growth. The business unit’s gross operating income reached US$ 89 mn with capital gains of US$ 11 mn from successful exits.

