Arab Federation for Digital Economy participates in Global Digital Trade Expo

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) The Arab Federation for Digital Economy is participating in the fourth Global Digital Trade Expo, held in Hangzhou, China, which runs until 29th September, with more than 1,800 exhibitors from 154 countries, including over 70 Fortune 500 companies.

The event covers 150,000 square metres and has drawn more than 42,000 digital trade specialists, 11,000 of them from overseas.

The expo, a major global platform for digital cooperation, saw the signing of projects worth 64.87 billion Yuan ($9.1 billion) on its opening day, underscoring the growing role of digital trade in the world economy. Exhibits span cross-border trade, AI, smart logistics, e-commerce and digital innovations in health, agriculture and smart cities.

In his address, Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, Advisor to the Council of Arab Economic Unity and Chairman of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, said the federation's participation reflects its efforts to advance the Arab Vision for Digital Economy, adopted at the 2022 Arab Summit under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The vision seeks to build a globally competitive Arab digital economy through unified infrastructure, harmonised legislation and accelerated innovation, supported by the UAE’s expertise and resources.

The federation noted that the digital economy now accounts for approximately 15 percent of the global GDP, with a value exceeding $16 trillion, while the volume of e-commerce between companies has exceeded $30 trillion.

Cross-border digital trade is projected to exceed $8 trillion by 2030.

It said the Arab region, with over half a billion people and more than 70 percent internet penetration (95 percent in GCC states), could contribute nearly $1 trillion to GDP by 2030, create millions of jobs and boost global competitiveness.

The federation highlighted initiatives under the Arab Vision, including the “Maharat” platform to develop advanced digital skills, and the Arab Food Platform, the first regional e-market for food and agriculture accredited by the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League.

Khouri stressed the importance of Arab–Chinese cooperation in digital trade, pointing to the opening of a Federation office in Hong Kong and plans for more in China to foster joint innovation platforms.

He cited Arab projects such as Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park as examples of regional innovation that could benefit from China’s expertise in green infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

He added that the federation’s participation in Hangzhou is an open call to global partners, emphasising the need for effective digital platforms, modern legal frameworks and long-term cooperation, with the Arab Federation positioning itself at the forefront of these efforts.