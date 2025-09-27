Arab Federation For Digital Economy Participates In Global Digital Trade Expo
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 02:15 PM
HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) The Arab Federation for Digital Economy is participating in the fourth Global Digital Trade Expo, held in Hangzhou, China, which runs until 29th September, with more than 1,800 exhibitors from 154 countries, including over 70 Fortune 500 companies.
The event covers 150,000 square metres and has drawn more than 42,000 digital trade specialists, 11,000 of them from overseas.
The expo, a major global platform for digital cooperation, saw the signing of projects worth 64.87 billion Yuan ($9.1 billion) on its opening day, underscoring the growing role of digital trade in the world economy. Exhibits span cross-border trade, AI, smart logistics, e-commerce and digital innovations in health, agriculture and smart cities.
In his address, Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, Advisor to the Council of Arab Economic Unity and Chairman of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, said the federation's participation reflects its efforts to advance the Arab Vision for Digital Economy, adopted at the 2022 Arab Summit under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The vision seeks to build a globally competitive Arab digital economy through unified infrastructure, harmonised legislation and accelerated innovation, supported by the UAE’s expertise and resources.
The federation noted that the digital economy now accounts for approximately 15 percent of the global GDP, with a value exceeding $16 trillion, while the volume of e-commerce between companies has exceeded $30 trillion.
Cross-border digital trade is projected to exceed $8 trillion by 2030.
It said the Arab region, with over half a billion people and more than 70 percent internet penetration (95 percent in GCC states), could contribute nearly $1 trillion to GDP by 2030, create millions of jobs and boost global competitiveness.
The federation highlighted initiatives under the Arab Vision, including the “Maharat” platform to develop advanced digital skills, and the Arab Food Platform, the first regional e-market for food and agriculture accredited by the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League.
Khouri stressed the importance of Arab–Chinese cooperation in digital trade, pointing to the opening of a Federation office in Hong Kong and plans for more in China to foster joint innovation platforms.
He cited Arab projects such as Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park as examples of regional innovation that could benefit from China’s expertise in green infrastructure and artificial intelligence.
He added that the federation’s participation in Hangzhou is an open call to global partners, emphasising the need for effective digital platforms, modern legal frameworks and long-term cooperation, with the Arab Federation positioning itself at the forefront of these efforts.
Recent Stories
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Federation for Digital Economy participates in Global Digital Trade Expo6 minutes ago
-
UAE cybersecurity firm draws attention at China's Global Digital Trade Expo21 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day36 minutes ago
-
GCC tourism & travel hit $247.1 billion in 202436 minutes ago
-
39,546 tourism, hospitality, aviation licences issued until mid-September: Minister51 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi, Malaysia cooperate on developing next-generation autonomous platforms1 hour ago
-
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York2 hours ago
-
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
China launches new meteorological satellite4 hours ago
-
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects4 hours ago