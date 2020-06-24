UrduPoint.com
Arab Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Commitment To Libya's Territorial Integrity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:45 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) The Arab foreign ministers have called for an immediate ceasefire and rejected all illegitimate foreign interference in Libya In a video conference on Tuesday, they issued a statement emphasising on the importance of committing to the unity and sovereignty of Libya and restoring its institutions from interference.

The statement also expressed support for Egyptian proposals to end the conflict.

They called for an immediate de-escalation in Sirte and the resumption of negotiations between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army within the Libya 5+5 Joint Military Commission with an aim to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the country.

Participants of the meeting also discussed their views on multiple initiatives, including the Cairo Declaration and the calls to prepare for elections.

