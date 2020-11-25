UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

Arab Government Excellence Award celebrates winners of the 1st edition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Government Excellence Award celebrated the winners of its first edition in a virtual ceremony attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abul-Gheit and senior officials from Arab governments.

The Arab Government Excellence Award honored winners in 15 individual and institutional categories, winners of the institutional awards are: Best Arab Ministry: Ministry of Commerce - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Best Arab government Project to develop the health sector: The optimal use of antibiotics, Ministry of Health - Kingdom of Bahrain Best Arab government Project to develop infrastructure: Benban Solar Park- Egypt Best Arab government project for community development: Two winners were honored in third category; the complementary support programme "Takaful"- Jordan and the home based businesses program (Khatwa)- Bahrain Best Arab government project to develop education: Innovation Acceleration Program- Oman.

Best Arab government initiative: Three winners were honored in this category; The customs single window for trade, OfOQ- Bahrain, Furijat initiative KSA, and the "Mobile License" service - Jordan.

Best Arab government application: three winners were honored in this category; 3 winners in the best smart Arab government application: Sakani, a government app to facilitate real estate finance – KSA, Tawasul App, a mobile version of the National Suggestion & Complaint system- Bahrain, and "Start up Your Company"- KSA.

Best Arab government project to empower youth: The youth empowerment introduced by the Ministry of Youth and sports Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Best Arab government entity: The food and Drug Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Winners of individual categories are: Best Arab Minister: Dr. Hala Helmy Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development- Egypt.

Best General Manager of an Arab entity: Eng. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkley, CEO of the National Water Company -KSA.

Best Municipal Manager among Arab Cities: Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, Director General of Kuwait Municipality Best Arab Governor: Major General Adel Mohamed Ibrahim Al Ghadhban Governor of Port Said - Egypt.

Best Arab government employee: Colonel doctor Salah Al-Din Ibrahim Al-Tarabsha, consultant Cardiac Surgery- Queen Alia Heart Institute Jordan Best Arab government Female employee: two winners were honored in this category; Noha Ahmed Al-Sayed – Tech Center at Al-Muntazah district -Egypt, and Mona Muhammad Salman Mishaal- National Agricultural Research Center Jordan.

After launching the first edition, a large number of introductory seminars were organized in the Arab countries, amounting to about 50 introductory seminars, during which 1000 employees and officials belonging to more than 100 government agencies were trained.

The award seeks to promote administrative development and spread the culture of institutional excellence, thus achieving national goals and strategies and boosting performance excellence by celebrating leading Arab achievement.

