Arab Group supports IPU’s work: Saqr Ghobash

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, AIPU, stated that the Arab Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, aims to support the work of the IPU, as well as help achieve its objectives and reinforce its global position, under the framework of the cooperation in facing the challenges threatening the world, such as poverty, unemployment, hate speech and terrorism.

He made this statement in a speech delivered on his behalf by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of IPU Group at the Emirati Parliamentary Division of the FNC, during his participation in the 206th session of the IPU Governing Council held via video conferencing from 1st to 4th November, 2020.

Ghobash also highlighted the importance of promoting dialogue to solve current conflicts, such as the Arab-Israeli conflict, and called on everyone to support any necessary measures to achieve a two-state solution and end the violence that has led to thousands of deaths and injuries and the displacement of millions of civilians in the region.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening the efforts aimed at achieving peace and security in the middle East.

The coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic has created many new challenges, he added, noting that it has affected all countries around the world. "We need to stay united and cooperate to support less developed countries in facing this pandemic," he said in conclusion.

The virtual session of the Governing Council will discuss and take decisions on pressing issues relating to the functioning of the organisation – including the adoption of the IPU budget and programme of work for 2021 and the election of the IPU President.