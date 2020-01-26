Arab Health 2020 opens tomorrow in Dubai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Healthcare and trade professionals from more than 159 countries will arrive in Dubai tomorrow (Monday 27th) for the opening of the Arab Health Exhibition & Conferences, the largest gathering of healthcare companies, technology, products and services in the middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

Following the success of the 2019 edition, where business generated by exhibitors during the show increased by 5.9% year-on-year from US$ 778 million in 2018 to US$ 824 in 2019, more than 55,000 healthcare and trade professionals and 4,250 exhibiting companies from over 64 countries are expected at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Conrad Dubai Hotel from 27 – 30 January 2020.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director, Arab Health, said, "Now in its 45th year, Arab Health continues to be the leading platform for the MENA healthcare industry to build relationships with international stakeholders and to showcase the latest innovation and technology in the healthcare sector.

The theme for Arab Health 2020 is Connectivity for better healthcare delivery, promoting the shows commitment to bringing together stakeholders from the full spectrum of the healthcare industry to support improvement in the sector.

To achieve this goal, ‘sectorisation’ will form a major focus for the event with the show floor split into eight distinct sectors, including medical equipment and devices; disposable and consumer goods; healthcare infrastructure and assets; imaging and diagnostics; and preventive and post-diagnostics treatments, amongst others.