Arab Health 2025 To Begin Tomorrow With Over 3,800 Exhibitors
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 07:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Arab Health, the middle East’s largest and most important healthcare event and congress, will celebrate its landmark 50th edition when it returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) tomorrow, from 27-30 January 2025.
The milestone event, which will be held under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets,” will bring together over 3,800 exhibitors and welcome more than 60,000 visitors, providing a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and education in healthcare.
This year Arab Health will host more than 40 country pavilions, with exhibitors representing over 80 countries in total, covering the Middle East, the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
The UAE will be represented by over 200 companies, showcasing the latest innovations across nine product sectors, ranging from medical equipment and devices to imaging and diagnostics, as well as wellness and prevention.
An extended version of the Arab Health Village will return, providing visitors with a space to network in a more relaxed environment where food and beverages are available. The area will be open throughout show days and into the evening.
Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority
Recent Stories
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library6 seconds ago
-
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon14 seconds ago
-
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors38 seconds ago
-
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials30 minutes ago
-
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Health 202530 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism31 minutes ago
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 202546 minutes ago
-
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA1 hour ago
-
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition1 hour ago
-
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan2 hours ago
-
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition2 hours ago
-
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 20242 hours ago