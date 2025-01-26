Open Menu

Arab Health 2025 To Begin Tomorrow With Over 3,800 Exhibitors

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Arab Health, the middle East’s largest and most important healthcare event and congress, will celebrate its landmark 50th edition when it returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) tomorrow, from 27-30 January 2025.

The milestone event, which will be held under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets,” will bring together over 3,800 exhibitors and welcome more than 60,000 visitors, providing a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and education in healthcare.

This year Arab Health will host more than 40 country pavilions, with exhibitors representing over 80 countries in total, covering the Middle East, the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The UAE will be represented by over 200 companies, showcasing the latest innovations across nine product sectors, ranging from medical equipment and devices to imaging and diagnostics, as well as wellness and prevention.

An extended version of the Arab Health Village will return, providing visitors with a space to network in a more relaxed environment where food and beverages are available. The area will be open throughout show days and into the evening.

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority

