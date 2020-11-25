Arab Health and Medlab Middle East announce dates for new live and digital event format in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Arab Health, the largest exhibition for healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, has announced that the 2021 edition of the annual showcase will include a four-day live event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21-24 June, and a two-month-long series of online events from 23 May to 22 July.

Medlab middle East’s live show will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 June to 1 July 2021, while the online element of the show will take place from 31 May until 18 June, bringing together key medical laboratory and trade professionals from across the region.

The online and live event formats have been specifically designed to allow participants to engage and utilise their time more effectively and efficiently through Arab Health and Medlab Middle East’s Connections Experience, CX. The new digital tool enables healthcare businesses to make meaningful connections and contacts, network and secure deals via a tailored timetable.

Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President, EMEA – Healthcare, Informa Markets, said: "As part of our commitment to facilitating business in the healthcare industry we have developed a carefully configured series of online and live events to enable and optimise connections, while maximising the time available to attendees.

"From a digital perspective, healthcare professionals can search, discover, and connect at their own pace, making the most of their valuable time. At our live events in June, we are encouraging people to attend to safeguard partnerships, strengthen relationships, see products and demos in real life, as well as develop those chance encounters only found at live events."

In the month preceding the live event in Dubai, both Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will host a series of dedicated online focus days to allow participants to find the correct person to meet and do business.

These will include online trade focus days, which will allow participants to showcase their latest products and technical advancements, while connecting them directly to the most relevant people interested in their range of products.

A series of medical speciality days have also been scheduled, with a host of experts presenting the latest advancements in a range of medical specialities, including obs & gyne, emergency medicine & ICU, paediatrics, and oncology.

From a laboratory perspective, vaccines, infectious diseases, and virology will take centre stage, with a host of experts presenting the latest advancements in these specific clinical specialities.

Meanwhile, the live events at the Dubai World Trade Centre will feature a range of keynote speeches and roundtable discussions, industry briefings, product demos and networking opportunities, as well as a series of pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, with an emphasis on creating lasting relationships.

In the month after the live event, the online platform will remain available for all participants to continue to make connections and secure deals.

"As the leading business platform in the healthcare and medical laboratory sector, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East have consistently brought together the key decision-makers and provided the highest-quality learning opportunities," said Molman.

To ensure we continue to deliver an event that is representative of the success of previous years, we have adapted and created a reinvigorated format which ensures we attract the right audience and their time is being utilised to its fullest capacity," he concluded.