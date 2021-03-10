Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generated over AED389 for the Dubai economy in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Arab Health and Medlab middle East, the largest exhibitions for the healthcare and laboratory industry in the MENA region, generated more than AED3.7 billion worth of business during the 2020 edition of the show, a year-on-year increase of 3.7 percent and they also contributed over AED389 million to the Dubai economy through direct and indirect spending from visitors and exhibitors.

Furthermore, according to recent research by Informa Markets, 85 percent of healthcare and laboratory key visitors surveyed stated they would like to attend live events again. This underscores the demand to attend and support the local economy when visiting Arab Health and Medlab Middle East on its return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21st to 24th June, 2021, which this year will be under the show theme of "United by Business".

Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President for Informa Markets, said, "Our survey results indicate an appetite to return to a physical event format, with face-to-face networking at the forefront of what our key audiences are looking for."

"Based on our research, we can safely expect both events to attract 61,000 visitors, roughly half of which will attend the in-person event, with the other half attending the event online. Having seen the successes of events recently run in Dubai, we are confident about delivering a strong and successful live, in-person event, with good MENA representation.

"The UAE government’s commitment to vaccinate the population and facilitate a safe environment for people to come together while adhering to all safety protocols has been a defining factor in the confidence to get back to business. We are in one of the few countries in the world where this is possible as a result of the incredible government work."

As part of Informa Markets commitment to provide the highest hygiene levels at all events by ensuring attendees and staff safety, the company has launched Informa AllSecure.

The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), said, "We have been working closely with our partners including Informa Markets and Dubai World Trade Centre, implementing the latest guidelines and best practices to create safe environments for their events and put Dubai at the forefront of the recovery of the business events sector globally."

Both events will feature a range of keynote speeches and roundtable discussions, industry briefings, product demos and networking opportunities, as well as a series of pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, with an emphasis on creating lasting relationships and doing business.

"Arab Health and Medlab Middle East are part of the very fabric of UAE business and trade; the return of physical events are an important sign of the renewed confidence and commitment in the UAE as an important trade corridor. Now, more than ever, it is important for the healthcare industry to come together, to network, to discuss the future of the industry, and to do business," Molman said in conclusion.

The online event platforms for Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will launch on 23rd May, 2021, and will remain available to participants until 22nd July, 2021. The online platform, while supporting visitors at the live show with scheduling qualified meetings in advance, will also offer visitors who cannot attend the event in-person, the opportunity to connect with valuable contacts and build target audiences through AI-powered matchmaking and video conferencing technology.