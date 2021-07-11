Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over AED767-mn deals in four days

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Arab Health and Medlab middle East has generated AED767.7 million new business deals during the live, in-person element of the show last month.

During the four-day showcase, inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the exhibitions welcomed 22,800 visitors from 172 countries who connected with 1,700 exhibitors.

A total of 61 countries were represented by exhibitors, which included 30 international pavilions.

Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President for Informa Markets, said, "Arab Health and Medlab Middle East have been a resounding success this year and underscored the importance, and perhaps, more importantly, the demand, to host live and in-person events once again. Our overarching goal was to create a platform that was conducive to facilitating business deals by providing an opportunity to make connections, network and ultimately to support global healthcare recovery."

As part of the online element of the show, 19,699 visitors attended from countries including Chile, Congo, Mauritius, Zambia, Bolivia, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, totalling over 31 countries who have only represented online thanks to the virtual aspect of the exhibitions.

A survey of online participants revealed that 47 percent of online attendees had never attended either show in the past.

"These results underscore the importance of our online event by providing an opportunity for an even greater audience to participate. While the physical events remain a strong and impactful platform, which resulted in millions of Dirhams worth of business generated at the in-person shows, the online element has so far facilitated over 46,300 unique connections from around the world," added Molman.

The events, which took place under the theme of 'United by business, driving the industry forward’, was supported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dubai Health Authority, and the Dubai Government.

The 2022 edition of the show, which returns as a co-located event for the healthcare and laboratory industries, will take place from 24th to 27th January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.