Arab India Spices Contributes AED5 Million To Support '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign

Published April 15, 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) Arab India Spices Group announced a contribution of AED 5 million towards the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. The Group has joined a growing list of businesses, institutions and individuals that have announced their support of the campaign.

The ”1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, which helps fight hunger and malnutrition especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Dr. Harish Tahiliani, Managing Director of Arab India Spices, said, “By launching the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, the UAE once again underscores its unwavering commitment to expanding the scope of charity and humanitarian work in order to include tens of millions of afflicted individuals around the world. This new noble campaign joins a host of other inspiring initiatives that highlight the prevailing values of good and solidarity in the UAE community.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the campaign’s food aid endowment fund, which reflects our commitment to support humanitarian efforts and practice social responsibility,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later “1 Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022.

Since its launch coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign has seen a community-wide response, and continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

