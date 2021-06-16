UrduPoint.com
Arab Information Ministers Council Re-selects Dubai As Capital Of Arab Media

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Arab Information Ministers Council re-selects Dubai as Capital of Arab Media

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) The Council of Arab Information Ministers has approved the UAE's request to re-select Dubai as the Capital of Arab Media for 2021 for a new term.

This came during the meeting of the council's 51st ordinary session, which took place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulation Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Head of the UAE delegation to the meetings, said that the council's decision highlights the UAE’s leading role as an Arab and international media incubator, and Dubai's leading position in the field, and the confidence of Arab and international media institutions in its capabilities that have been acquired over the decades.

Al Nuaimi thanked the council for approving the ministry’s request, and congratulated the UAE leadership and people for this honour.

The council's 51st session discussed a number of issues and topics, including the Palestinian Cause Arab media action plans to enhance international support of the cause, as well as the Arab media Strategy.

The meeting also discussed several other issues related to the future of Arab media.

