Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) On Day 2 of the Arab Media Summit, a session titled “Arab Media in Foreign Languages”, held as part of the Arab Media Forum 2025, explored pressing questions around narrative ownership, editorial integrity, and the evolving role of Arab media professionals in a multilingual, AI-driven world.

From navigating algorithms to maintaining context in translation, speakers shed light on how Arab journalists are not only telling their own stories—but doing so with authority, precision, and impact across global platforms.

Moderated by Yousef Abdul Bari, tv Presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated, the session featured Caroline Faraj, Vice President of CNN Arabic Services; Maha Eldahan, Gulf Bureau Chief at Reuters; and Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab News.

Speakers agreed that Arab media working in foreign languages is not about simplification or literal translation. It’s about conveying the region’s reality through informed, professional voices who understand its context and complexities.

Addressing the question of whether Arab stories lose their essence when told in foreign languages or risk being reshaped or diluted to fit global expectations, Faraj said, “Truth does not change with language. When it’s conveyed by those who know the region—its people, its context, its challenges—it retains its integrity, whether in Arabic, English, or French. We bring nuance and lived experience to global audiences. We no longer need outsiders to interpret our stories; we are fully capable of telling them ourselves—accurately and authentically.”

The speakers agreed that preserving authenticity, truth, and a human editorial lens remains central. “Language doesn’t dilute truth—when the story is told by those who understand it deeply, its essence is preserved,” Faraj noted.

Faisal Abbas spoke about the shifting dynamics of editorial control in an era dominated by algorithms. “If content is king, then context is queen—and algorithms are the palace floor,” he said. “Algorithms don’t tell the story, but they help deliver it.

Mastering them today is like mastering newspaper distribution in the past.” He noted that media professionals must now understand how platform-driven visibility works in order to preserve both reach and relevance.

He also reflected on Arab News’ multilingual editions—in French, Japanese, and Urdu—as examples of successful editorial models built on collaborative integration. “For every edition, we ensure there’s a partnership between Arab journalists and native speakers of the language. This ensures nothing gets lost in translation—and more importantly, that the added context makes sense to both Arab and local readers.”

Maha Eldahan reflected on the professional growth of Arab journalists in global newsrooms, noting that many have moved beyond being fixers or just regional commentators. “Arab media professionals are no longer limited to covering Arab affairs—we’ve become trusted experts on global issues,” she said.

She added that this recognition has led major international media outlets to increasingly hire regional talent, acknowledging that journalists from the region are best placed to tell its stories with nuance and authority.

The session also explored the role of artificial intelligence in journalism. Abbas described AI as a powerful tool that should not be feared, noting that at Arab news, its proper use had reduced translation time by 90 percent and eliminated podcast production costs. He emphasised that AI’s true value lies in how humans choose to apply it.

“AI isn’t the issue—the real challenge is when human decision-making doesn’t keep up,” he said. Faraj added that CNN Arabic is testing AI internally but continues to adopt a cautious approach.

Maha Eldahan stressed that despite growing experimentation with AI tools in the newsroom, the human element remains irreplaceable: “You can’t publish a translated story or an AI-generated piece without human input. That final layer of judgement and nuance—what we call the human touch—is still crucial. At the end of the day, we are the original intelligence.”