Arab Knowledge Forum for Sustainable Development opens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The autumn edition of the Arab Knowledge Forum for Sustainable Development began today, under the title, "Preserving our Land, Discovering our Talents," and with the participation of 800 students from national universities.

The forum is being held under the patronage, and in attendance of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Chairman of the University Leadership Council, and Honorary President of the Bonyan Initiative to Empower Young Entrepreneurs, under the theme, "Founders Legacy for a Sustainable Future for the UAE Youth."

The forum was co-organised by the Women's Empowerment Committee of the French business Group, the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development, the French Association of the UAE and the Council of University Leaders in the UAE.

The event is being attended by Ludovic Boye, French Ambassador to the UAE; Estelle Banyon, Honorary Chairman of the Women's Empowerment Committee of the French Business Group; Ismail Ali Abdullah, Strata CEO; Khalid bin Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee'ah; Dr.

Waqar Ahmed, President of Abu Dhabi University; Dr. Karim Saghir, President of Ajman University; Prof. Eric Canal Forge, Dean of the Faculty of Law of Sorbonne University, and Dr. Majid Al Khamiri, Deputy Director of Sorbonne University for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the forum’s participants, while expressing his pride at the event and his belief in its importance to realising the UAE’s strategy of focussing on developing sustainable knowledge. The strategy also aims to train the country’s human resources, represented by its promising youth, to ensure its sustainable development and continuous growth.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the necessity of engraining the values of tolerance, openness and acceptance within the youth, as well as the spirit of the UAE.