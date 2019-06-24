Arab, Latin Civil Aviation Commissions explore cooperation

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) A delegation from the Arab Civil Aviation Commission, ACAC, led by Sheikh Salman Al Hamoud Al Sabah, discussed means to promote cooperation and how to support the growth of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, with Armando Daniel, President of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission, LACAC.

During the meeting, which took place in Cuba and was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, both sides discussed the nomination of Captain Aysha Al Hamli, UAE Permanent Representative to the ICAO, who is the UAE’s candidate to chair the ICAO Board.

Al Suwaidi noted Al Hamli’s support for the efforts of the GCAA and ACAC to reinforce their mutual ties and cooperation with the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission.

"We were happy to discuss the nomination of Captain Al Hamli, which reflects the UAE’s leading stature in the area of international aviation and its role in the ICAO," said Al Suwaidi. He noted the growing number of Emirati women working in leading international organisations as a result of UAE's women’s empowerment policies.

Captain Al Hamli is the UAE’s first permanent representative to the ICAO board, and is the first Emirati pilot to be appointed as ICAO First Vice President in 2016 and 2017. She also chaired the ICAO’s Aerial Transport Committee.