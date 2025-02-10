Arab League Advances Youth Empowerment Strategies: Haifa Abu Ghazaleh
Published February 10, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, said that the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and sports is continuously working on developing and implementing strategies aimed at supporting youth across the Arab region, according to
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Day Zero of the World Government Summit 2025, Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace and Security, which was developed by the Arab League's Youth and Sports Department and launched in Jordan three months ago.
She described the strategy as a significant step in strengthening the role of youth in achieving stability and sustainable development.
She added that the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports organises numerous annual activities and programmes, including the Arab Youth Capital Initiative, which designates an Arab city as the youth capital for the year.
This year, the Jordanian capital, Amman, was selected.
Abu Ghazaleh also noted the importance of the Arab Youth Parliament initiative, which fosters youth participation in dialogue and decision-making.
Regarding the implementation of regional strategies for youth empowerment, Abu Ghazaleh explained that each Arab country adopts national action plans based on its internal policies and capabilities. She emphasised the UAE’s leadership in this field, highlighting its role in hosting major events that support youth and provide opportunities to enhance their contributions to society.
