Arab League calls for collective efforts to preserve radio

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Arab League has called for collective efforts to preserve radio and build a future in which its role in spreading information, promoting culture, and fostering peace continues.

The League stressed that radio is an integral part of the social and cultural fabric of societies, serving as a bridge between generations and cultures.

This statement was issued today on the occasion of World Radio Day, a day declared by UNESCO in 2011 to be celebrated on 13th February every year. This day marks the first radio broadcast by the United Nations in 1946 and was officially adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Media and Communication Sector, said that the celebration of this day comes in recognition of radio as a media platform and its role in raising awareness of the value of public audio services.

He also emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation between major networks and local radio stations to ensure access to various information and its benefits. He noted that this day provides an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation among broadcast organisations.

Khattabi affirmed that due to radio’s adaptability and flexibility, it continues to keep pace with the changing media landscape, despite the significant challenges posed by the digital era and social media platforms to traditional media outlets.

He added that the Arab League is keen to celebrate this occasion, having been proactive in encouraging and recognising radio as a widely influential community media tool. In its second edition of the Arab Media Excellence Award in 2017, the League dedicated the award to radio under the theme “The Role of Radio in Serving Society.”