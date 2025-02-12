Open Menu

Arab League Calls For Collective Efforts To Preserve Radio

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Arab League calls for collective efforts to preserve radio

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Arab League has called for collective efforts to preserve radio and build a future in which its role in spreading information, promoting culture, and fostering peace continues.

The League stressed that radio is an integral part of the social and cultural fabric of societies, serving as a bridge between generations and cultures.

This statement was issued today on the occasion of World Radio Day, a day declared by UNESCO in 2011 to be celebrated on 13th February every year. This day marks the first radio broadcast by the United Nations in 1946 and was officially adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Media and Communication Sector, said that the celebration of this day comes in recognition of radio as a media platform and its role in raising awareness of the value of public audio services.

He also emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation between major networks and local radio stations to ensure access to various information and its benefits. He noted that this day provides an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation among broadcast organisations.

Khattabi affirmed that due to radio’s adaptability and flexibility, it continues to keep pace with the changing media landscape, despite the significant challenges posed by the digital era and social media platforms to traditional media outlets.

He added that the Arab League is keen to celebrate this occasion, having been proactive in encouraging and recognising radio as a widely influential community media tool. In its second edition of the Arab Media Excellence Award in 2017, the League dedicated the award to radio under the theme “The Role of Radio in Serving Society.”

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Social Media Rashid February 2017 Media Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Arab League calls for collective efforts to preser ..

Arab League calls for collective efforts to preserve radio

35 seconds ago
 WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of g ..

WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of governance to address today’s ..

41 seconds ago
 International Tax Forum explores innovative mechan ..

International Tax Forum explores innovative mechanisms to deal with global tax c ..

1 minute ago
 AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract f ..

AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract for new Al Madouneh Customs Cen ..

2 minutes ago
 Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sover ..

Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sovereign data centres to revolutio ..

15 minutes ago
 BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX ..

BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks

16 minutes ago
Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative fo ..

Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative inn ..

16 minutes ago
 DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in usi ..

DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in using AI to reshape future of ene ..

16 minutes ago
 SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsib ..

SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsibility

17 minutes ago
 Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejec ..

Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejected by Palestinians, Arab stat ..

31 minutes ago
 Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroug ..

Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroughs in shaping future

31 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Norwegian Minister of Ju ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Norwegian Minister of Justice on sidelines of WGS 2025

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East