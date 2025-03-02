Arab League Calls For Fair Water Resource Management
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States has called for the integrated and equitable management of water resources and cooperation among all sectors and communities to ensure water security at both national and regional levels.
In a statement issued today to mark Arab Water Day, observed annually on 3rd March, the General Secretariat highlighted the importance of sustainable water management under this year's theme, "Sustainable Water for a Better Water Future."
Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Malki. Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the League of Arab States, stated that water issues are a key priority for the organisation.
He noted that the Arab League, through the Housing, Water Resources and Disaster Risk Reduction Department, which serves as the technical secretariat for the Arab Ministerial Water Council, closely follows developments in the sector and works to coordinate Arab positions on water-related matters.
Al-Malki stressed that this year’s Arab Water Day comes at a critical time, as the region faces escalating wars and conflicts, most notably the recent Israeli assault on Gaza, which has caused massive destruction to lives, property, and essential services.
The theme of this year’s commemoration underscores the importance of advancing the water sector and addressing the challenges faced by Arab nations in achieving water security.
-
-
