Open Menu

Arab League Calls For Fair Water Resource Management

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States has called for the integrated and equitable management of water resources and cooperation among all sectors and communities to ensure water security at both national and regional levels.

In a statement issued today to mark Arab Water Day, observed annually on 3rd March, the General Secretariat highlighted the importance of sustainable water management under this year's theme, "Sustainable Water for a Better Water Future."

Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Malki. Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the League of Arab States, stated that water issues are a key priority for the organisation.

He noted that the Arab League, through the Housing, Water Resources and Disaster Risk Reduction Department, which serves as the technical secretariat for the Arab Ministerial Water Council, closely follows developments in the sector and works to coordinate Arab positions on water-related matters.

Al-Malki stressed that this year’s Arab Water Day comes at a critical time, as the region faces escalating wars and conflicts, most notably the recent Israeli assault on Gaza, which has caused massive destruction to lives, property, and essential services.

The theme of this year’s commemoration underscores the importance of advancing the water sector and addressing the challenges faced by Arab nations in achieving water security.

Related Topics

Water Gaza March All Arab Housing

Recent Stories

Arab League calls for fair water resource manageme ..

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

6 minutes ago
 Egypt stresses importance of full implementation o ..

Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

6 minutes ago
 Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

4 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

4 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

4 hours ago
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

4 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

5 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

5 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East