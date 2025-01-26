Open Menu

Arab League Condemns Attack On Saudi Hospital In El Fasher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, condemned the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, describing it as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law in Sudan that resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit also condemned the deliberate burning of the Al-Jili Oil refinery north of Khartoum, calling it a systematic attack on vital civilian infrastructure in the country. He noted that such actions exacerbate the deteriorating economic conditions and increase the suffering of Sudanese citizens.

The Secretary-General stressed the need for full adherence to the provisions of the Jeddah Agreement for the humanitarian ceasefire signed in May 2023, which called for the respect and protection of public facilities, medical institutions, hospitals, and utilities, and the prohibition of their use for military purposes.

Related Topics

Attack Jeddah Oil Saudi El Fasher Khartoum Sudan May Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

4 minutes ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

5 minutes ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

1 hour ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

1 hour ago
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

2 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East