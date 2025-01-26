Arab League Condemns Attack On Saudi Hospital In El Fasher
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 08:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, condemned the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, describing it as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law in Sudan that resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians.
In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit also condemned the deliberate burning of the Al-Jili Oil refinery north of Khartoum, calling it a systematic attack on vital civilian infrastructure in the country. He noted that such actions exacerbate the deteriorating economic conditions and increase the suffering of Sudanese citizens.
The Secretary-General stressed the need for full adherence to the provisions of the Jeddah Agreement for the humanitarian ceasefire signed in May 2023, which called for the respect and protection of public facilities, medical institutions, hospitals, and utilities, and the prohibition of their use for military purposes.
