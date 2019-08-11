UrduPoint.com
Arab League Condemns Benghazi Terror Car Bombing Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing attack

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) The Arab league strongly condemned, Sunday, the terror car bomb attack that occurred Saturday in Benghazi, Libya, which caused several casualties.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit called on all parties to respect international humanitarian laws, especially during Eid Al Adha.

He added that to achieve permanent peace in Libya all parties involved in the Libyan conflict should follow international humanitarian law and abide by agreements to protect civilians.

