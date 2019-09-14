UrduPoint.com
Arab League Condemns Drone Attacks On Aramco's Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Arab League condemns drone attacks on Aramco's facilities

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The Arab League (AL) Saturday strongly condemned the drone attacks on the Saudi Aramco facilities.

In a statement by the General Secretariat, AL termed the attacks as "serious escalations", underscoring its full solidarity and support to the Kingdom in all measures taken to protect its facilities against all aggressions targeting its national interests.

