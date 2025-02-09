Arab League Condemns Irresponsible Israeli Statements About Saudi Arabia
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 9th February, 2025 (WAM) – Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, vehemently denounced the remarks made by the Israeli Prime Minister regarding the purported transfer of Palestinians to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, he said that "such rhetoric is utterly unacceptable and reflects a complete detachment from reality.
"
Aboul Gheit reiterated his unequivocal assertion that the State of Palestine can only be established on the land occupied in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, encompassing both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip as a single, indivisible entity.
He further underscored that any alternative propositions are nothing more than delusions—fabrications that exist solely in the imagination of those who propagate them.
