Open Menu

Arab League Condemns Israeli Minister's Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, has strongly condemned the incursion of Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound today, accompanied by a group of extremist settlers.

In a statement issued today, the Secretary-General described the incursion as a blatant provocation aimed at inflaming sentiments and escalating tensions.

He noted that the entry of the extremist minister under the protection of Israeli police reflects the nature of the Israeli government's extremist agenda, which opposes peaceful coexistence.

Aboul Gheit stressed that the continued violation of the historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli government offends the sentiments of two billion Muslims worldwide.

He added that through such unacceptable and condemnable policies, Israel is deliberately undermining all prospects for peaceful coexistence among religions in the region.

Related Topics

Police Israel Mosque Muslim All Government Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax ..

Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate

33 minutes ago
 AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir ..

AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 27

20 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 ..

Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package

20 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, fores ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, foresight for national progress str ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Ho ..

Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Honey Festival

47 minutes ago
Health minister assures to resolve issues of outso ..

Health minister assures to resolve issues of outsourced hospitals

20 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum 2025 ..

Dubai International Project Management Forum 2025 attracts over 50 local, intern ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves appointment of Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves appointment of Director for Federal Youth Authority

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Jumping Championship 2024 kicks off tomor ..

Fujairah Jumping Championship 2024 kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution pertaining t ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution pertaining to foreign banks operating in D ..

2 hours ago
 Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrives in Abu Dha ..

Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrives in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East