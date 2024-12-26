Arab League Condemns Israeli Minister's Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 09:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, has strongly condemned the incursion of Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound today, accompanied by a group of extremist settlers.
In a statement issued today, the Secretary-General described the incursion as a blatant provocation aimed at inflaming sentiments and escalating tensions.
He noted that the entry of the extremist minister under the protection of Israeli police reflects the nature of the Israeli government's extremist agenda, which opposes peaceful coexistence.
Aboul Gheit stressed that the continued violation of the historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli government offends the sentiments of two billion Muslims worldwide.
He added that through such unacceptable and condemnable policies, Israel is deliberately undermining all prospects for peaceful coexistence among religions in the region.
