Arab League Condemns Israel's Approval Of Settlement Plan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – The League of Arab States has strongly condemned the plan approved by the Israeli government in the area known as E1 east of Jerusalem, stressing that the plan represents a real threat to the prospects of realising the two-state solution and establishing a contiguous Palestinian state.
In a statement issued today, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, said that the settlement project divides the West Bank and undermines the territorial continuity of the Palestinian state, describing it as a long-standing dream of the Israeli right aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.
He affirmed the necessity for the international community to confront this dangerous settlement project, emphasizing that protecting the two-state solution is a top priority, especially since the alternative is the continuation of violence and instability.
Aboul Gheit stressed that Israel’s approval of this plan once again reveals the extremely expansionist nature of the ruling group.
Recent Stories
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..
UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan's core inflation slows in July17 seconds ago
-
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response27 seconds ago
-
Korea allocates record US$25.1 billion to R&D for 202635 seconds ago
-
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Indiana, Oklahoma39 seconds ago
-
Qatar, on behalf of Arab Group at UN, says Syria's security, stability part of Arab, regional securi ..50 seconds ago
-
Gaza Strip: UN urges world leaders to uphold international law, protect civilians, lift Israeli rest ..55 seconds ago
-
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station1 minute ago
-
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan1 minute ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine1 minute ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’1 minute ago
-
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone2 minutes ago
-
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate UAE’s position as ..2 minutes ago