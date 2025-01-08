- Home
Arab League Condemns Israel's Publication Of Maps Depicting Arab Lands As Part Of Israeli Territory
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 07:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, issued a strong condemnation of the publication by official Israeli accounts of maps falsely claimed to be historical, which depicted Arab lands in Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria as part of Israeli territory.
Aboul Gheit warned that the international community's failure to address such provocative actions and irresponsible rhetoric risks exacerbating extremism and counter-extremism on all sides.
