Arab League Condemns Repeated Israeli Aggression Against Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike targeting the village of Kouya in western Daraa countryside, southern Syria, which resulted in the death and injury of several innocent civilians.

He reiterated the Arab League’s unequivocal rejection of Israel’s continued attacks on Syrian territory, describing them as blatant violations of Syria’s sovereignty and a deliberate attempt to exploit the country’s current fragile situation to seize land and fuel unrest and conflict.

Aboul Gheit called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfil its responsibility in halting the unjustified and aggressive Israeli assaults on Syria and to compel Israel to respect international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

He also urged the international community to take firm and clear positions to deter Israel’s expansionist and aggressive behaviour against the countries and peoples of the region.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the Arab League’s solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic in the face of these repeated Israeli violations, and its full support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity.

