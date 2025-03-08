Arab League Condemns Violence Targeting Government Forces, Civilians In Syria
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 08:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States expressed its concern over the developments of the security situation in the Sahel region of Syria and the clashes that took place there.
In a statement, the Arab League expressed its condemnation of the acts of violence that targeted government forces and the random killings, reiterating its refusal to any external meddling into Syria's affairs and security.
The statement called for bolstering efforts for security and stability in Syria and fending off any plans for destabilising the Arab country.
Recent Stories
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria6 minutes ago
-
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction20 minutes ago
-
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries21 minutes ago
-
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat1 hour ago
-
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign3 hours ago
-
UN Women urges global action to uphold rights, equality, empowerment for women, girls3 hours ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.23 trillion3 hours ago
-
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people4 hours ago
-
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership4 hours ago
-
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of Women in New York4 hours ago