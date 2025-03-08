Open Menu

Arab League Condemns Violence Targeting Government Forces, Civilians In Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States expressed its concern over the developments of the security situation in the Sahel region of Syria and the clashes that took place there.

In a statement, the Arab League expressed its condemnation of the acts of violence that targeted government forces and the random killings, reiterating its refusal to any external meddling into Syria's affairs and security.

The statement called for bolstering efforts for security and stability in Syria and fending off any plans for destabilising the Arab country.

