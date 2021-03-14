UrduPoint.com
Arab League Congratulates Sheikha Fatima On Emirati Children's Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirati Children's Day

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) The Arab League has congratulated the government and people of the United Arab Emirates and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) on the occasion of the Emirati Children's Day, marked on March 15th of each year.

AL said in a statement issued today that the Emirati Children's Day is an important national occasion to mark the achievements and gains made by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood which have contributed to strengthening the protection and rights of children at all levels.

