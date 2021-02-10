Arab League congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s successful arrival to Mars

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, congratulated the UAE for the successful entry of the Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars, stressing that this success is the outcome of an investment in knowledge and an academic and scientific renaissance, which was reinforced and supported by the government over many decades.

In his statement issued today, Aboul Gheit said that this unique space mission, which was achieved by an Emirati team, has placed Arabs on the map of global excellence in the field of knowledge.

He added that the achievement has demonstrated the ability of Arabs to keep pace with modern scientific knowledge.