UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Congratulates UAE For Hope Probe’s Successful Arrival To Mars

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

Arab League congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s successful arrival to Mars

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, congratulated the UAE for the successful entry of the Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars, stressing that this success is the outcome of an investment in knowledge and an academic and scientific renaissance, which was reinforced and supported by the government over many decades.

In his statement issued today, Aboul Gheit said that this unique space mission, which was achieved by an Emirati team, has placed Arabs on the map of global excellence in the field of knowledge.

He added that the achievement has demonstrated the ability of Arabs to keep pace with modern scientific knowledge.

Related Topics

UAE Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

ASI jailed for seven years for accepting bribe

11 minutes ago

IRSA increases water discharge from dams

10 minutes ago

Ex-cadre officers' delegate visit PBC HQ

10 minutes ago

Second seed Halep escapes major fright at Australi ..

10 minutes ago

Govt ready to notify increase in salaries of grade ..

10 minutes ago

&#039;Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.