Arab League Congratulates UAE On Golden Jubilee

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) The Arab League congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the country’s Golden Jubilee, stressing it has positioned itself among developed countries.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Social Affairs Sector, said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, has accomplished historic overall achievements, most notably in social areas, and is among the first countries to offer women all their rights, noting women occupy leading positions in the country.

Abu Ghazaleh lauded the key role of Emirati women and their valuable achievements due to the support of the country’s leadership and H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation."

She also highlighted the significant achievements of the UAE, most notably the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe), the first Arab space mission to Mars, the well-deserved election as a member of the United Nations (UN) Human Right Council for the 2022-2024 term, and its hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

Abu Ghazaleh extended her appreciation for the UAE’s experience, which enabled it to become a developed country, noting its leadership is following the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s approach and highlighting its significant humanitarian efforts around the world.

