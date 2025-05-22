Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Leading Arab Personality Award in Sustainable Development

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The League of Arab States, represented by its Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, honoured H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, with the Leading Arab Personality Award in Sustainable Development, during the Arab Sustainability Day 2025 ceremony held under the theme “Raising Awareness of the Importance of Sustainability in the Arab Region” at the League’s headquarters in Cairo.

The ceremony commenced with a speech by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in which he emphasised that celebrating Arab Sustainability Day reflects the importance of promoting sustainable development concepts and achieving a balance between its three dimensions: economic, social, and environmental—especially in light of the growing challenges and rapid changes across the Arab world in various fields.

For her part, Ambassador Dr. Nada Al-Ajezi, Director of the Department of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation Department – General Secretariat of the Arab League, stated, "Arab Sustainability Day aims to be a media engine that highlights the achievements of Arab countries and various stakeholders in implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. It also seeks to create an Arab environment supportive of these efforts, providing a platform to exchange knowledge, expertise, best practices, and experiences to build a better future for the Arab region."

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, delivered a keynote speech at the event, stating,

“In today's world, amid constant changes and challenges, we stand before one responsibility and one goal—to work earnestly together toward implementing the best environmental practices and achieving sustainable development goals in key vital sectors that serve people, empower them, and contribute to improving their quality of life.

”

His Highness added, "The United Arab Emirates has made environmental sustainability a top priority in its future vision and a fundamental pillar within its national development strategies. This stems from its pivotal role in ensuring individual stability, empowering communities, and supporting economic growth and prosperity. The UAE continues to pursue its efforts in environmental and climate action at both regional and international levels."

He also highlighted the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, emphasising that environmental sustainability is a key pillar of Fujairah’s comprehensive and sustainable government vision, particularly in strategic sectors such as mining and mineral wealth, the oil and ship bunkering industry, and marine ecosystem conservation to protect fish resources.

H.H. praised the Arab League's efforts in organising Arab Sustainability Day 2025, calling it the most significant Arab event spotlighting environmental sustainability issues and seeking solutions, while opening new horizons for strategic partnerships and pioneering projects at both the Arab and global levels to achieve sustainable development goals across the Arab world.

During the event, H.H. witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements between the Government of Fujairah and the League of Arab States, and honoured a number of distinguished individuals in the field of sustainability whose efforts have had a regional impact.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament; Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Crown Prince of Fujairah's Office; Hamdan Karam Al Kaabi, Director of the Private Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah; and Engineer Aseela Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority.