Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The General Secretariat of the Arab League has expressed concern over the events unfolding in various cities and regions in Syria, warning against attempts to ignite discord within the country.

In a statement issued today, the General Secretariat rejected recent Iranian statements aimed at fuelling divisions among the Syrian people.

It reiterated the importance of the Aqaba Communiqué by the Arab League Contact Group on Syria, which emphasised the need to stand by the Syrian people, provide them with all possible support during this critical period, and respect their will and choices.

The Arab League stressed the necessity of all parties respecting Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability. It called for the exclusive control of arms by the state, the dissolution of any armed groups, and the rejection of destabilising foreign interventions.

The General Secretariat expressed confidence in the ability of the Syrian people, with all their components and leadership, to preserve civil peace and national unity through wisdom. It urged efforts to ensure Syria emerges from this prolonged ordeal stronger and reclaims its active role within the Arab, regional, and international spheres.