Open Menu

Arab League Welcomes African Union's Membership In G20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday welcomed the admission of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member to the Group of 20 (G20).

Aboul Gheit hailed the decision as a positive step that would benefit both sides and contribute to strengthening African countries' role in global economic development.

Arab League Secretary-General stressed that this step will enhance Africa's ability to contribute to solving pivotal global issues such as climate change, energy security, food security, and other issues.

Related Topics

Africa Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

2 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

9 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

9 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

9 hours ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

11 hours ago
UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

11 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

12 hours ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

12 hours ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

12 hours ago
 DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator ..

DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator in partnership with Massachuse ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East