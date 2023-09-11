(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday welcomed the admission of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member to the Group of 20 (G20).

Aboul Gheit hailed the decision as a positive step that would benefit both sides and contribute to strengthening African countries' role in global economic development.

Arab League Secretary-General stressed that this step will enhance Africa's ability to contribute to solving pivotal global issues such as climate change, energy security, food security, and other issues.