Arab League welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) The Arab League has commended the election process of the new interim executive authority for Libya during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held in Geneva.

In a statement, the League said it looks forward to the inauguration of the new council and government as soon as possible to begin their duties and prepare for legislative and presidential elections at the end of this year.

Arab League renewed its support to all national efforts made to reach a final solution to Libyan crisis, calling for unifying regional and international stances to support the UN-led efforts to end the conflict.