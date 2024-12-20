Arab League Welcomes UN General Assembly Resolution On UNRWA
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, has welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution requesting an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli accusations against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and banning its activities in the Occupied territories.
In a statement, Aboul Gheit commended Norway's role in presenting the resolution. He said that the resolution reflects international rejection of Israel's attempts to ban UNRWA activities. He also warned of serious humanitarian repercussions in Gaza if UNRWA's operations cease.
Recent Stories
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA21 seconds ago
-
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 202445 minutes ago
-
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline2 hours ago
-
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation3 hours ago
-
New Year holiday announced for federal government3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural trading permit in emirate3 hours ago
-
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup4 hours ago
-
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection4 hours ago
-
Japan inflation rate increases 2.7% in November5 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group secures refinancing, upsizing of Revolving Credit Facility to $2.125 billion5 hours ago
-
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion5 hours ago
-
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN presence, activities in P ..6 hours ago