Arab League Welcomes UN General Assembly Resolution On UNRWA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, has welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution requesting an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli accusations against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and banning its activities in the Occupied territories.

In a statement, Aboul Gheit commended Norway's role in presenting the resolution. He said that the resolution reflects international rejection of Israel's attempts to ban UNRWA activities. He also warned of serious humanitarian repercussions in Gaza if UNRWA's operations cease.

