Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated Sunday the 18th edition of

the Kuwait-hosted Arab Media Forum.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), Al-Mutairi referred to challenges facing the Arab media and called for enhancing constructive cooperation between Arab countries to overcome them.

Meanwhile, the forum's Secretary-General Madhi al-Ghamis said the two-day event aims to discuss modern issues like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, media variables, and others.

