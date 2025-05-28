Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls for future of purpose

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Emiratis entering the media industry once faced significant barriers, but perseverance and vision helped shape today’s thriving media landscape, said H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, during a session at the Arab Media Forum.

In a session titled ‘A Conversation with Pioneers of Media and Inspiration’, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum was interviewed by Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper.

The session was attended by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit; and Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council.

Reflecting on his decades-long career, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum traced the evolution of Dubai’s media sector — from a two-person municipal press office to a regional hub of journalism, broadcast, and digital innovation.

“Before the union of the UAE, there was only one newspaper in Dubai called Dubai News, issued weekly by the municipality,” said Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum. “At the time, the media division had just two employees — myself and one other colleague.”

He added that this modest beginning laid the groundwork for what would later become a more sophisticated media operation. With the formation of the union, interest in national media grew, and Dubai News expanded — eventually pioneering the printing of colour newspapers in the emirate.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum noted that Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum recognised the importance of media and invested in developing Dubai’s capabilities — supporting the creation of television and official newspapers. This led to Dubai News becoming a daily publication. He also later became the head of Al Bayan newspaper.

Describing that period as formative, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum recalled splitting his time between supervising tv broadcasts during the day and working with the editorial team at Al Bayan in the evening. “Each morning we began with an editorial meeting comparing competitor newspapers like Al Khaleej and Al Ittihad, and ended with a nightly planning session where we prepared the next day’s news,” he said.

Reflecting on how far the industry has come since then, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum expressed concern about the global decline of traditional media, especially newspapers and television, in the face of rapid growth in digital and social platforms.

He said many TV stations and media institutions have fallen behind on technological advancements, and that both print and broadcast media must innovate and modernise to keep up with the digital age.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum further emphasised the importance of specialisation in media.

“Journalists and broadcasters should focus on a specific field — whether politics, economics, or sport — to improve the depth and credibility of their coverage. One of the persistent challenges in TV and news media is assigning the right journalist to the right topic,” he said.

To the youth entering media, he advised developing a solid foundation through reading, research, and creating original content — not simply copying or reposting material from other outlets.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum also called for more youth-led programmes that serve the community and elevate discourse, urging that media in the UAE should strive not just for commercial success, but for cultural and societal value.

“I hope to see the media rise across all fields — not just commercially, but in a way that truly adds value to society,” he said.

In a session titled ‘Dubai Film Pioneers with Matrook Nasser’, held as part of the Media Chats series in collaboration with Dubai Media Pioneers, veteran Emirati director Matrook Nasser shared insights from his personal journey into the industry, offering advice to aspiring local talents.

Nasser, founder of a production company in Dubai, traced his artistic roots back to childhood, when a teacher first recognised his creative potential. His path toward the arts began with studies in the UK, where he earned a diploma in cinema and television, followed by further training with international media companies. “I’ve always believed in passion over titles,” he reflected. “It was never just about becoming a director—it was about mastering every aspect of the craft.”

Speaking about his transition into Dubai’s media landscape, Nasser recalled working with international producers and building a private production company from the ground up. He credited those early years—often spent working into the night—with shaping his work ethic and approach.

Nasser emphasised that while the UAE has a growing pool of talented directors, many need more time in training before claiming the title of director. “Young directors must understand filming, lighting, editing—every detail matters. It’s not enough to graduate and say you’re ready,” he said. He also acknowledged the value of AI in modern filmmaking, noting that it enhances creativity by offering new angles, better lighting, and faster editing workflows.

He concluded by encouraging young Emiratis to commit to learning the full spectrum of production—“from montage to decor”—before stepping behind the camera to tell stories that reflect the spirit and history of Dubai.