Arab Media Summit 2025 Kicks Off In Dubai
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025, the largest media gathering in the Arab world, commenced today in Dubai with the participation of around 8,000 media professionals from the UAE and across the Arab world. The summit opened with the sessions of the Youth Media Forum.
Running until 28th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit brings together ministers, prominent personalities, editors-in-chief, heads of media organisations, content creators, influencers, media technology experts, and academics from across the Arab world.
The event is focused on exploring future prospects for media development in the region.
The opening day’s agenda includes the celebration of the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award. The Summit’s comprehensive agenda over its three days includes more than 175 main sessions and over 35 workshops presented by leading global media organisations and digital platforms.
More than 300 speakers from the region and the world are participating in the Summit’s diverse sessions. The Summit is hosting guests and participants from 26 countries both in the region and globally.
