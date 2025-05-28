Open Menu

Arab Media Summit: AI, Social Platforms Define Landscape Of Modern Media

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 07:48 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) On the third day of the 23rd Arab Media Summit, digital media experts emphasised the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and advanced social media platforms in reshaping the future of media.

They highlighted the importance of utilising these technologies to enhance media content, strengthen its digital presence, expand audience reach, and unlock new opportunities for publishers and content creators.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Majd AbiAli, EMEA Media and sports Partnerships at Snap Inc, said that the platform currently offers promising publishing solutions, including public profiles. These profiles enable users to generate income, receive official verification, and grow their follower base, thereby boosting visibility and monetisation potential.

He noted that Snapchat is among the most popular platforms in the region, with high levels of user engagement driven by its cutting-edge tools.

This growing appeal reflects the platform’s ongoing evolution.

Ali also stressed that Snapchat is committed to fostering collaboration between content creators and publishers by providing a supportive ecosystem for mutual growth. This strategy helps amplify unique content and creates broader opportunities for interaction and revenue generation.

In a related session, Pamela Kesrouani, Teaching Fellow, Google News Initiative, MENA, conducted an interactive workshop showcasing some of Google’s most advanced AI tools. These tools are specifically designed to support journalists and media organisations by streamlining content production, enhancing information analysis, and improving the overall quality and efficiency of journalistic work.

