Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing contemporary challenges

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The 23rd edition of the Arab Media Summit (AMS) served as a vital dialogue platform to explore the role of professional journalism in addressing the challenges of the modern era, most notably, artificial intelligence and the digital explosion, amid the rapid transformations shaping the global media landscape.

Media professionals from diverse organisations emphasised the importance of crafting a comprehensive vision for the future of Arab media and strategies for its development. They also highlighted the pioneering nature of the UAE’s media experience, which has become a reference point in the region.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Nayla Tueni, Chief Executive Officer and editor-in-chief, An-Nahar and Annahar Arabi at Annahar media group, noted that challenges in the media sector are not new. “Media has always faced obstacles throughout the decades, as the world is in constant flux and technological advancement never stops,” she said.

She added, “For over 90 years, the world has undergone continuous transformation, with each era bringing a new wave of innovation. As journalists and media institutions, we must keep pace with these changes and evolve accordingly.

Today’s challenges go beyond technology; they include financial and logistical hurdles as well.”

Tueni stressed the importance of adapting to these changes and learning how to navigate them to deliver quality content to a diverse audience spanning all age groups.

She noted that An-Nahar remains committed to its print edition but ensures its content is renewed and aligned with contemporary demands.

In this context, Raed Barqawi, editor-in-chief, Al Khaleej Newspaper, told WAM that the media landscape has undergone fundamental shifts in recent years. These changes began with the rise of digital media, which opened the door to a wide range of influencers, many of whom operate without necessarily adhering to established professional standards.

Barqawi also praised the progress of UAE media, noting that media outlets in the country have demonstrated excellence in leveraging modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, video production, and multi-platform applications.

He emphasised that this advancement reflects the UAE’s commitment to innovation and its leading role in shaping the future of regional media.