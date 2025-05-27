- Home
- Middle East
- Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing contemporary challenges
Arab Media Summit Highlights Role Of Professional Journalism In Addressing Contemporary Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:34 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The 23rd edition of the Arab Media Summit (AMS) served as a vital dialogue platform to explore the role of professional journalism in addressing the challenges of the modern era, most notably, artificial intelligence and the digital explosion, amid the rapid transformations shaping the global media landscape.
Media professionals from diverse organisations emphasised the importance of crafting a comprehensive vision for the future of Arab media and strategies for its development. They also highlighted the pioneering nature of the UAE’s media experience, which has become a reference point in the region.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Nayla Tueni, Chief Executive Officer and editor-in-chief, An-Nahar and Annahar Arabi at Annahar media group, noted that challenges in the media sector are not new. “Media has always faced obstacles throughout the decades, as the world is in constant flux and technological advancement never stops,” she said.
She added, “For over 90 years, the world has undergone continuous transformation, with each era bringing a new wave of innovation. As journalists and media institutions, we must keep pace with these changes and evolve accordingly.
Today’s challenges go beyond technology; they include financial and logistical hurdles as well.”
Tueni stressed the importance of adapting to these changes and learning how to navigate them to deliver quality content to a diverse audience spanning all age groups.
She noted that An-Nahar remains committed to its print edition but ensures its content is renewed and aligned with contemporary demands.
In this context, Raed Barqawi, editor-in-chief, Al Khaleej Newspaper, told WAM that the media landscape has undergone fundamental shifts in recent years. These changes began with the rise of digital media, which opened the door to a wide range of influencers, many of whom operate without necessarily adhering to established professional standards.
Barqawi also praised the progress of UAE media, noting that media outlets in the country have demonstrated excellence in leveraging modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, video production, and multi-platform applications.
He emphasised that this advancement reflects the UAE’s commitment to innovation and its leading role in shaping the future of regional media.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council
11 injured in Florida boat explosion
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation
Meta to use user content for AI training
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors49 seconds ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Summit in Malaysia1 minute ago
-
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing contemporary challenges1 minute ago
-
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dhabi’s future-ready ..1 minute ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malaysia2 minutes ago
-
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship2 minutes ago
-
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million investment3 minutes ago
-
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council3 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Florida boat explosion3 minutes ago
-
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation3 minutes ago